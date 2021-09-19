 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $207,500

Adorable ranch on large quiet cul-de-sac lot with woods in the back for privacy. Tranquil neighborhood with NO HOA. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with brand new cabinets with fresh paint throughout. Completely updated bathrooms and brand new vinyl siding! Entertain on your large covered back porch. A great place to sit back, relax and enjoy. Prime location & MOVE IN CONDITION!

