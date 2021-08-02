Great starter or investment/rental property close to Troutman and with all its amenities. Partially upgraded kitchen. Three Bedrooms & Two Baths. Easy Interstate 77 access. Large flat .69 acre lot with lots of potential. Large family room for many uses. Could be commercial or cleared for townhouses with rezoning approval. Close to LKN State Park & Schools.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $225,000
