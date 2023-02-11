Charming and welcoming, this great entry level 3 bed, 2 bth home will be sure to please. Great open floor plan, lower floor is great for the family or for entertaining, and the bedrooms will be large enough to spread out and relax. This home also comes standard with a single car garage with extra space for storage. Primary residence only. Seller to pay 3% of Purchase Price in Flex Cash with the use of our Preferred Lender. HOME IS TO BE BUILT.