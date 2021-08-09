Warm & inviting describe it best. Beautifully maintained 3 BR, 2 BA home just minutes from I-77. Detached 20x22 garage with 8 ft. steel garage doors, metal roof, and remote garage openers. Garage has separate power panel with a 30 amp internal plug for a generator wired to the house, and an external 50 amp plug for an RV. Very wide paved drive. There's a separate electrical plug with four outlets to the pool. Large deck overlooks Large fenced back yard with very nice above ground pool that was installed last summer. Front deck is 12x12. Back deck is 16x20. Home has open, split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with pantry, sit at bar, and dining area open to living area. Owner's Bedroom has large walk-in closet, separate full bath with garden tub, separate shower and double vanities. All appliances remain including refrigerator and washer, dryer! Carpet just professionally cleaned. Move-in ready! No HOA! Low Iredell Taxes! Very desirable location!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $275,000
