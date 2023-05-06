This home feels welcoming and elegant, but at the same time smart and functional. No need to sacrifice beauty for convenience – this floor plan gives you all that and more. The foyer leads into a great room that flows into an open kitchen and dining space. An island provides more work space and seating! Upstairs the luxury continues with 3 large bedrooms. The laundry room is conveniently accessible. The owner’s bedroom features lots of living area, a great walk-in closet, and a private bath. All appliances included Electric Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Washer and Dryer. Ask about special financing/rate on this home with preferred lender for those who qualify. To-Be-Built. Primary residence only
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $281,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback.
MOORESVILLE—Lauren Vanderpool made two sensational defensive grabs for outs at shortstop during Wednesday night’s regular-season finale. In he…
A Mooresville woman and a teenager have been charged in connection with several car break-ins in which debit and credit cards were stolen and …