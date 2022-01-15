 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $298,500

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $298,500

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $298,500

Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Troutman. Office / computer niche off of kitchen. Nice size laundry room with shelving. 9' ceilings throughout, open kitchen and dining area that leads to back deck that takes you to a paver patio. Built in benches in back around large storage shed. Established neighborhood with no HOA! Very well maintained. Private backyard with trees. Convenient to Mooresville and Statesville. New deck in 2016. Shed and pool to remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics