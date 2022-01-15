Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Troutman. Office / computer niche off of kitchen. Nice size laundry room with shelving. 9' ceilings throughout, open kitchen and dining area that leads to back deck that takes you to a paver patio. Built in benches in back around large storage shed. Established neighborhood with no HOA! Very well maintained. Private backyard with trees. Convenient to Mooresville and Statesville. New deck in 2016. Shed and pool to remain.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $298,500
