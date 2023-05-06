This floorplan is a ranch-style plan that includes everything you need on one level. Enter through the foyer and find 2 bedrooms tucked away. The laundry center is just down the hall with an included washer and dryer. An open concept connects the great room, kitchen, and dining area. The kitchen features an eat-at island. Off the great room is the Owner's bedroom with an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. All Appliances included. Ask about special financing/rate on this home with preferred lender for those who qualify. To-Be-Built. Primary residence only
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $299,990
