3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $310,000

Nestled in the heart of Troutman, this Aberdeen Village home is conveniently located within short distance from shopping and restaurants, and within minutes of Lake Norman! The open and airy layout provide great entertaining space and tons of natural light. Fully equipped kitchen with large island and ample storage. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main floor with neutral tones works with any decor. Expansive owner’s suite on second floor with large walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are spacious with large closets. This home checks all the boxes with its like-new construction. Gorgeous and expansive patio offers room for outdoor entertaining and play!