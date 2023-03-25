One level living on quarter acre lot, yet maintenance is included! Sought after layout with large kitchen at the heart of the home. 8.5ft eat in island features oversized sink, room for 4 barstools and choice of cabinetry/counters! Stainless GE ® Appliances also included. 2 car garage is deeper in one corner for extra storage space. Plus, garage door opener is wifi enabled just like the smart thermostats. LED lights, Low E windows and energy saving appliances make for a very efficiently run home.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $354,990
