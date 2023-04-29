Welcome home! You won’t want to leave this stunning house in Troutman. Enjoy cooking in this stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and generous counter space, great for food preparation. Step inside this beautiful interior with gorgeous floors, plenty of natural light, and neutral palette. Primary bathroom features dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Relax with your favorite drink in the fenced in backyard with a patio. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $356,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bigger is better when it comes to FeedNC's new facility along Charlotte Highway in Mooresville as officials celebrated with a ribbon-cutting c…
The new doll is part of Mattel Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to offer kids more diverse representations of beauty and fight the stigma …
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States.
It’s finally warming up in the Carolinas, which means it’s only a matter of time before people hit the coast for vacation.