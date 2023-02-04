NEW CONSTRUCTION IN TROUTMAN ON BEAUTIFUL LOT! Brand new ranch/ farm house style home with upgrades galore! Home features an open floor plan with HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet storage, island with room for seating, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and walk in pantry. Large sunroom with sliding door to access back concrete patio and private, large backyard. Master suite boasts large walk in closet, double sink quartz vanity with tile shower walls and flooring. Features two additional bedrooms, hall bathroom with tile flooring and quartz countertops. Many upgraded builder features as well as engineered vinyl plank flooring through main body of home. Situated perfectly in the countryside of Troutman on quiet road, while still minutes from I77 & the heart of downtown Troutman. Home is accessed through a shared driveway with 457 Hoover Rd.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $364,900
