3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $379,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN TROUTMAN ON WOODED .88 ACRE LOT! Enjoy living in the heart of Troutman walking distance to schools & downtown area! Quiet street w/views of a beautiful pond. Home features open floor plan w/ HUGE drop zone off garage entrance. Large kitchen w/ample cabinet storage, island w/room for seating, quartz countertops, SS appliances, subway tile backsplash & walk in pantry. Sliding door to access back concrete patio backyard. Master suite up w/large walk in closet, double sink vanity w/ tile shower walls & flooring & privacy toilet. Upstairs features 2 br, hall bathroom w/tile flooring, linen closet & tiled laundry room. Landing area at top of steps w/space for 2 desks. Huge bonus room w/double door entry! Minutes from I77. Many upgraded features such as spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, comfort height/elongated toilets! Home includes 2 garage door remotes w/ Wi-Fi enabled door & keyless pad.