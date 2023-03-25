Corner lot! Situated within walking distance to the pool, this homesite gives extra privacy with no neighbor to one side. This quaint community has sidewalk lined streets and is surrounded by mature trees. Lawn care included! This home is the largest single story option available and comes with a charming front porch, oversized 22' covered rear porch and well appointed features. Sleek LED lighting, quartz counters, craftsman doors, cabinet enhancements, LVP flooring and a tray ceiling in the master!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $389,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 5-11.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The future of the North Carolina Tar Heels next season is coming into focus after a flurry of announcements from players about their intention…
Here's a look at the 50 most competitive colleges in the United States, ranked according to acceptance rates.