The sellers have meticulously cared for this home, and it truly shows. When you walk through the front door you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with a spacious home office behind elegant French doors. The main level is an open concept and features a large living room, spacious kitchen with modern cabinetry, large pantry, and beautiful oversized island. The second floor is spacious with a relaxing primary suite and adjoining bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Community has state of the art brand new amenities. MOTIVATED SELLER