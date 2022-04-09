Gorgeous home in BETTER THAN NEW condition in the sought-after community of Falls Cove at Lake Norman. The sellers have meticulously cared for this home, and it truly shows. When you walk through the front door you are greeted by a welcoming foyer with a spacious home office behind elegant french doors. The main level is an open concept and features a large living room, spacious kitchen with modern cabinetry, large pantry, and beautiful oversized island. The second floor is spacious with a relaxing primary suite and adjoining bathroom with a large walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms upstairs are bright and spacious with sizable closets. Also, upstairs is a second full bathroom with a dual vanity and the laundry room. Outside you will find a large flat lawn with a patio. This home has a two-car garage and ample sized driveway. Community pool and other amenities are currently under-construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …