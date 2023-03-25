Craftsman style 1.5 story home with space for everyone to spread out! The spacious bedrooms and ample closet space area a huge plus, but the icing on the cake is the walk in attic storage! Dimensions are 22' x 8' coming off of the upstairs loft space. The kitchen will wow you with an 11ft eat in island, quartz counters, staggered cabinetry w/crown molding, knobs and large single basin sink. Durable LVP flooring in kitchen and dining space, as well as in bathrooms, laundry and foyer/hallway. Versitile flex room on main level, with the option to close it in w/french doors.