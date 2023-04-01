You do not want to miss this beautiful home in a well-established Troutman neighborhood with no HOA! This home offers a bright and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious 3 car garage. The floor to ceiling stone surround fireplace in the living room is the perfect focal point! Outside you will find impeccable landscaping, including stunning landscape lighting and fresh mulch. The possibilities are endless in the fully fenced backyard, which includes a large patio for entertaining and comes equipped with a play set to keep little ones entertained for hours!