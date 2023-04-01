You do not want to miss this beautiful home in a well-established Troutman neighborhood with no HOA! This home offers a bright and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a spacious 3 car garage. The floor to ceiling stone surround fireplace in the living room is the perfect focal point! Outside you will find impeccable landscaping, including stunning landscape lighting and fresh mulch. The possibilities are endless in the fully fenced backyard, which includes a large patio for entertaining and comes equipped with a play set to keep little ones entertained for hours!
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
International travel is back in a big way in 2023 and while the heightened demand and impending peak summer travel season mean higher prices, …
Baylor’s decision to let Kim Mulkey walk across the states lines over to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the rare instance where it’s perfectly rea…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
Seven large great white sharks have converged off North Carolina, according to satellite trackers monitored by the nonprofit OCEARCH.
Alignments such as this one appear every few years or so, and much of it will be visible to the naked eye.