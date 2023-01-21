 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $499,300

Come and pick your lot while they last 16 lot subdivision, half acre, and larger available. 3 models to choose from call me for details, floor plans feature a eat in kitchen with a large island with granite counter tops, walk in pantry, stainless steel gas stove & dish washer. Office space and laundry room. Large Master suite, walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms, with 2 closets. SO MUCH MORE!

