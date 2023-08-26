HAMILTON 2170 SQ.FT. .72 ACRE 3 BEDROOM SPLIT, BEAUTIFUL FAMIY ROOM, WITH VAULTED CEILING OPEN CONCEPT WITH 4 LARGE WINDOWS WITH SLIDING DOOR FOR A GREAT VIEW,DINING AREA,OFFICE,LAUNDRY ROOM,KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $542,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke…
An acoustic performance of Oliver Anthony’s blue-collar anthem now has over 15 million views and generated write-ups on Rollingstone.com and B…
A home has collapsed in Mooresville.It happened around midnight on Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road, Charlotte TV station WSOC is reporting.
A home explosion claimed the life of one person in Mooresville early Tuesday morning. Another person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, …
Content by Lincolnton Tourism Development Authority. Discover arts, music and culture in Lincolnton this fall.