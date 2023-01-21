3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $625,000

Enjoy single-level living in this stunning new custom home! The Jefferson Plan features wide-open living spaces with soaring ceilings and wood beams. When you enter, you will see an office with French doors to your left and an open dining room to the right. Ahead you will see the impressive great room with gas fireplace and floating wood shelves open to the kitchen with island that will please any gourmet with high-end stainless appliances including a gas range with hood, dishwasher, refrigerator, wine chiller and a walk-in pantry. The primary suite also has a vaulted ceiling with wood beam, and it leads into a wonderful primary bath with dual-sink vanity, large tiled shower, dressing/vanity counter, separate water closet, and a walk-in closet with built-ins. On the other side of the home you'll find 2 spacious secondary bedrooms with dual closets, a full bath and a linen closet. The laundry room offers plenty of cabinet/counter space and a hanging rod. Beautiful finishes throughout!