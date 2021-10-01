3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $750,000

Welcome to your cozy new home at Lake Norman located on Penicillin point, offering some on the areas most beautiful views! Waterfront views from almost every room. Walking through the main level you will find hardwoods throughout a massive kitchen with great counter and cabinet space. Moving into the master bedroom you have French door leading right to the sun room overlooking the water. The upstairs addition added two large rooms with great natural light and a full bath. Into the walk-out basement you have a great open space for entertaining at the lake with a wet bar and full bath. Roof replaced in 2020. Steel frame covered dock with 4500 lbs. hydro hoist boat lift. This home is ready for hosting the whole family or just relaxing in the tranquil cove with long water views from the dock!