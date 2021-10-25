Beautiful custom home in lovely Falls Cove - Park Wood. Showcasing a luxury 28’ cathedral ceiling in great room adorning stained cedar beams complimenting the cedar mantle and sliding loft barn door. A gorgeous kitchen highlighting granite, oversized island, eat-in bar and walk-in pantry. Features include a 2-story stone gas fireplace, gas cooktop, arched doorways, covered patio, stone columns and flagstone on large wooded 0.95-acre lot! Primary bedroom and dining room features gorgeous tray ceilings. Laundry adjacent to kitchen with sink. Granite in all bathrooms. Large bonus room upstairs, currently an office, can be a great theatre room or 4th bedroom. Lots of storage throughout home with additional attic/eave storage in bonus room. A porte-cochère large enough for vehicles to pass through opens to backload 3rd car detached garage, private wooded back yard and timber frame post and beam style gazebo with hot tub. Kitchen refrigerator conveys.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $795,000
