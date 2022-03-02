Discover your new lifestyle at this private and tranquil custom home with deeded boat slip close to Lake Norman State Park. Linger in the foyer taking in the view to the back deck and vaulted ceilings of the great room. Prepare feasts with ease in the generous kitchen with all new appliances plus the large island for extra countertop space. Finished basement has 10 foot ceilings and plenty of room to entertain or easily convert to a second living quarters with private entrance. Two bonus rooms with closets being used currently as 4th and 5th bedrooms. The kitchen has loads of counter space and a large island opening to a sizable dining area for easy entertaining. Bring your pets to play and bathe them in the mudroom with dog-wash as you walk in from the oversized 2 car garage. Large yard provides so much privacy, wildlife and has room for a pool. See through fireplace in the ensuite provides for a relaxing way to end your day. Priced below comps for you to make it your own.
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $899,900
