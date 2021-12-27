 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $190,000

Updated brick ranch at a fabulous price! Like new spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile, luxury cabinets, and pot drawers. Bonus room area perfect for an office or extra entertainment space. Garage leads to over one acre of cleared yard with a privacy barrier. Rock on the front porch or grill out in the back. This home won't disappoint inside or out. Minutes from Salisbury, Cleveland, Davie, and Davidson County! Book your showing today!

