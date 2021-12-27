Updated brick ranch at a fabulous price! Like new spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile, luxury cabinets, and pot drawers. Bonus room area perfect for an office or extra entertainment space. Garage leads to over one acre of cleared yard with a privacy barrier. Rock on the front porch or grill out in the back. This home won't disappoint inside or out. Minutes from Salisbury, Cleveland, Davie, and Davidson County! Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request as well as a conven…
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 16-22. L…
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
It’s time to get your walking shoes on and start the new year off by joining in the fun Jan. 1 at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park R…
- Updated
The Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court’s office adopted the Heroes House (also known as the Iredell Veteran’s Transitional House) this hol…
- Updated
Just in time for the winter holidays and a warm weekend forecast, the Carolina Thread Trail launched a redesign of its interactive online trai…
He said he pictured the dog being left in a crate at night and getting very little human interaction. But he said, the hotel, Aloft, was pet f…