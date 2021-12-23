Tear down or major rehab? It's your choice. This house needs a major renovation or perhaps even removal. The true value is in the one acre almost level lot in the quiet country Woodleaf area. The well and septic are in place. Sellers have no knowledge of their condition and the house and lot are being sold strictly as is. The house has major damages and all potential buyers and agents are asked to sign a hold harmless agreement before entering.
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $55,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request as well as a conven…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading fast, says N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted Monday night to reinstate a mask mandate for all students and staff beginning Jan. 5, the first day back from the district’s winter break through Jan. 14. The decision came after a long discussion among board members and was ultimately approved by a 6-1 margin.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 1-7. For more information regarding specific plots of …
Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.