3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $55,000

Tear down or major rehab? It's your choice. This house needs a major renovation or perhaps even removal. The true value is in the one acre almost level lot in the quiet country Woodleaf area. The well and septic are in place. Sellers have no knowledge of their condition and the house and lot are being sold strictly as is. The house has major damages and all potential buyers and agents are asked to sign a hold harmless agreement before entering.

