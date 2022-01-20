 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Woodleaf - $92,000

Awesome Woodleaf location on a quiet street in Spring Meadows subdivision. Great split bedroom floor plan, all on one level. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, plus a large, level lot. No HOA and low county taxes! With some work, this home will shine again!

