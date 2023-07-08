The Katherine model appeals to so many with its farmhouse architectural exterior & three car garage! Main level primary wing conveniently connects laundry room & boasts enormous closet & attractive spa-like bath with split vanities. Need a guest suite on the main level? We've got you covered! Would make the perfect private office as well. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms, huge bonus room & abundant walk in storage complete the second level. Other plans are available for this lot & we can work with you to customize & personalize any floor plan & elevation to suit your needs & tastes. This 1.3 acre waterfront lot is a true paradise, wooded offering privacy, tranquility, & gradual sloping lot for ideal lakefront living. Nestled in the neck of a cove off the main channel with approx. 103 ft of waterfront. This property includes an existing permitted floating dock, providing boating & water sports activities just steps away. This is the perfect setting for your dream home.