Welcome HOME! This almost brand new luxury waterfront oasis will WOW you at every turn. Exquisite finishes, gorgeous sunrise views of the lake, and a fabulous layout. Gorgeous wood beams on the ceiling, crown molding, hardwood and tile flooring throughout the main level, and tons of windows to maximize the expansive waterviews. The basement has a full second living quarters that features a gourmet kitchen, a bedroom, a full bathroom, a den with a closet and window, a large rec room space, a huge great room, a utility room with washer and dryer hookups, and even a panic/safe room for emergencies. Front yard irrigation, a water softener and bacteria treatment system for the water, and TV hookups and mounts on the walls in all the bedrooms. Huge covered back deck/patio on both levels. Multi-level covered dock with maintenance free decking and 2 jetski docks. Deep water year round. Mature hardwood trees for shade. Cul-de-sac lot. Recently appraised and move-in ready.