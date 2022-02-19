 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $200,000

This spacious, very well-maintained home is move-in ready! Split bedroom floor plan with an open kitchen-dining-family room. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a Laundry room, and an extra bonus space. Use the bonus space as a media room, office area, or sitting room to enjoy your coffee and a good book. The 10 x 12 Tuff Shed will provide storage for all your lawn equipment and more! Great location close to downtown Catawba. Upgraded lighting in the master bath. Adjustable LED lights can be turned to 3k soft yellow, 5k white light, and 6k cool blue. Freshly painted front porch and new mulch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

  • Updated

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics