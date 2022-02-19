4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $200,000

This spacious, very well-maintained home is move-in ready! Split bedroom floor plan with an open kitchen-dining-family room. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a Laundry room, and an extra bonus space. Use the bonus space as a media room, office area, or sitting room to enjoy your coffee and a good book. The 10 x 12 Tuff Shed will provide storage for all your lawn equipment and more! Great location close to downtown Catawba. Upgraded lighting in the master bath. Adjustable LED lights can be turned to 3k soft yellow, 5k white light, and 6k cool blue. Freshly painted front porch and new mulch.