Welcome home! This quaint 4 bedroom/2 bath home is the perfect place to call home! The home features a 2 car garage, an open kitchen, amazing views from the backyard area, screened-in deck, open deck & much more! Enter into this lovely home with an eat-in area to the left which opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, maple cabinetry & a pass through to the living room area. The living room is spacious & looks out to the large backyard with unobstructed views. Down the hall is a large owners suite with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom w/ dual vanities, a soaker tub & stand alone shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space & dedicated full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Head upstairs to the beautiful bonus room with plenty of storage that would make a great game/craft room, office or more storage! The screened in porch urges you to come sit awhile and relax. With a few easy updates, this will be the perfect place to call home. New HVAC-2019
4 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Phaedra Pistone of Mooresville was recently crowned Mrs. US Continental after a weekend competition in Stuart, Florida.
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
An abandoned vehicle found in a field lead to the arrests of five people on a wide array of larceny and other charges.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…