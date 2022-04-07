 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,595

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,595

You don't want to miss this four bedroom apartment style condo with two full baths and a balcony located in the University Terrace complex directly across the street from UNCC. Conveniently close to campus, retail, grocery, restaurants, and I-485.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular