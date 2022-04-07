4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,995

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,878 sq. ft. home in the Keeneland community of Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! Upgrades to this fantastic home include wood laminate floors, ceiling fans and granite countertops The kitchen has a clean open look with white cabinetry, a stainless steel appliance package and plenty of natural light. The living/great room has a fireplace, back yard access, and a large bay window. The carpeted primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and an en suite bath. The primary bathroom has a dual sink vanity and tiled walk-in shower. Two more bedrooms and a finished loft/4th bedroom share a second bathroom, giving you plenty of room to spread out.. Relax and entertain inside or enjoy this spring on your backyard deck!