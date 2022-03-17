4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,150

This cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home is in the desirable neighborhood of Lawing Pond. This home features a spacious floor plan, vinyl wood & carpet flooring, and a 2 car garage. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a large island with a breakfast bar. The great room has high ceilings and large windows that help bring in lots of natural light and there is a sliding glass door that leads out to the covered patio and fenced-in yard. The spacious main bedroom has carpet flooring, high ceilings, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. The 3 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Conveniently located near I-485, I-85, and I-77, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, local schools, and Sunset Hills Golf Course. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!