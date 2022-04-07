This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,643 sq. ft. home located in the Hampton Place community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! Many upgrades adorn this convenient 2021 ranch and a half home. The kitchen has granite countertops, a tile backsplash, a stainless steel appliance package and an island with a breakfast bar overhang. The luxury vinyl plank flooring continues into the open great room with a fireplace and access to the porch in the back yard. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and has a ceiling fan and an en suite bath. The primary bathroom has a dual sink vanity with a quartz countertop, garden tub and a walk in shower. With an upper level, three more bedrooms and three total bathrooms you'll have plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,395
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …