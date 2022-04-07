4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,395

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,643 sq. ft. home located in the Hampton Place community in Charlotte, NC is waiting for you! Many upgrades adorn this convenient 2021 ranch and a half home. The kitchen has granite countertops, a tile backsplash, a stainless steel appliance package and an island with a breakfast bar overhang. The luxury vinyl plank flooring continues into the open great room with a fireplace and access to the porch in the back yard. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and has a ceiling fan and an en suite bath. The primary bathroom has a dual sink vanity with a quartz countertop, garden tub and a walk in shower. With an upper level, three more bedrooms and three total bathrooms you'll have plenty of room to spread out in this fantastic home.