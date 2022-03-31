4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $2,500

This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, Office, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2600 square feet. The main level has a formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 2 story living room with fireplace. Main level master bedroom has private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms, full bath and a huge 4th bedroom with access to office. Nice deck, stone patio and fenced back yard backs up to wooded lot. Located in Chatham community off of Mallard Creek near Mallard Creek Church. Easy access to I-485 and quick commute to University Area or Concord Mills. Minutes from Huntersville or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $2500 deposit.