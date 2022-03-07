4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $279,000

This house is move in ready. This 4 bedroom home can compete with any new homes with same features. It has been renovated from top to bottom with new kitchen cabinet and granite countertops. New deep stainless steel sink with black matte hardward. New vinyl waterproof flooring in the main level. All new carpeting on stairway and all bedroom. It has been freshly painted both upper and lower levels, all closets and pantry. New vanity in shared hall bathroom. All new stainless steel appliances including energy efficient Washer and Dryer. (No refrigerator)