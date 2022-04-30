4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $315,000

Welcome Home! Great opportunity to own a 4 bedroom home in the community of Gibbon Woods. Enjoy the open floor plan, with laminate hardwoods floors throughout the main level. Upon entry you will notice the flex area, which can be utilized as a dining room or office area. The Kitchen area boasts a large island with lovely granite counter tops, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 4 four bedrooms. The spacious primary bedroom is with a walk in bathroom suite, which features a separate large garden tub and shower. Checkout the walk in closet which features a closet organizer system. The laundry room is centrally located upstairs for convenience. Enjoy sunsets with a privacy fenced in backyard. The garage features extra storage on one side. Schedule your showing TODAY!