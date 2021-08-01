 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,000

Classic components of Farm House Style! Wide rocking chair front porch, enters into the practicality & comfort characteristics of a warm country feel. Master on the main level, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, heavy moldings & wide baseboard trim. Historic beadboard, original refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. Large windows allow natural light. Beautiful woodwork and white tones. Look for the list of Improvements attached. Private large flat back yard, surrounded by woods, and deck, make for a mason jar firepit night! Just minutes to I-485, easy commute (12 mins) to Uptown Charlotte/Center City, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Mountain Island Lake. Tanger Outlets provide shopping options.

