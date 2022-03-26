 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,219

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $325,219

New Construction 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome with private guest suite/ walk in shower on the 1st floor ready for May move in! Door in suite leads to exterior patio! nd level has a spacious great room and deck is off the beautifully appointed kitchen. Upgraded white cabinets, granite, SS appliances and much more! Quartz countertops in all 3 full baths. Third floor has primary suite and 2 other bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Warranty and Up to $10,000 in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485/Oakdale close to Rivergate shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and easy access to major highways! Other inventory available! Brand new community!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular