4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,900

Welcome Home to this very well maintained, beautiful one-of-a-kind home. In the heart of Charlotte, this home is conveniently located, with access to highways 77, 85, and 485. Minutes from the uptown Charlotte area, the Northlake shopping pavilion & more! Start with a welcoming foyer that leads to the private office/study. Premium LVP flooring flows throughout the main level. The large kitchen has ample storage including the pantry & plenty of room for a large table. Plenty of counter space to accommodate all of your kitchen essentials. A spacious family room provides tons of natural light through the energy efficient windows & French doors. Upstairs off the loft, be greeted by your Owners’ Suite complete with an en-suite bath that includes a huge garden tub/shower with ample storage. The walk-in closet complements the space perfectly. Upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms all with walk in closets, a full laundry room and a full bath. This gem won’t last long!