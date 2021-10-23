Welcome Home to this very well maintained, beautiful one-of-a-kind home. In the heart of Charlotte, this home is conveniently located, with access to highways 77, 85, and 485. Minutes from the uptown Charlotte area, the Northlake shopping pavilion & more! Start with a welcoming foyer that leads to the private office/study. Premium LVP flooring flows throughout the main level. The large kitchen has ample storage including the pantry & plenty of room for a large table. Plenty of counter space to accommodate all of your kitchen essentials. A spacious family room provides tons of natural light through the energy efficient windows & French doors. Upstairs off the loft, be greeted by your Owners’ Suite complete with an en-suite bath that includes a huge garden tub/shower with ample storage. The walk-in closet complements the space perfectly. Upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms all with walk in closets, a full laundry room and a full bath. This gem won’t last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
I have never seen an actual ghost. It doesn’t mean that I don’t believe in them, but I have not been privy in this life to have experienced an…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.