No HOA!! This home has what you've been looking for in the Prosperity/Eastfield area of Charlotte. The room seperation allows for easy living in all seasons with your fenced backyard and in-ground pool! Living room has gas log fireplace with laminate wood floors. Flex area and dining room have carpeted flooring. The natural light in this house is amazing and great for energy savings. Internet connected Garage Door opener with 2 original remotes. Internet controlled smart-switches for Front Porch and Patio lights. Prewired for Google Fiber (internet/TV packages up to 2Gb/s upload/download speeds). The upstairs bonus space can be used as a fourth bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.