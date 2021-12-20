4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $349,900

No HOA!! This home has what you've been looking for in the Prosperity/Eastfield area of Charlotte. The room seperation allows for easy living in all seasons with your fenced backyard and in-ground pool! Living room has gas log fireplace with laminate wood floors. Flex area and dining room have carpeted flooring. The natural light in this house is amazing and great for energy savings. Internet connected Garage Door opener with 2 original remotes. Internet controlled smart-switches for Front Porch and Patio lights. Prewired for Google Fiber (internet/TV packages up to 2Gb/s upload/download speeds). The upstairs bonus space can be used as a fourth bedroom.