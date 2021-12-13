 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Watch Virtual Tour! Tons of windows across the back of this home allow for a great view of the private lot with its natural tree barrier beyond the patio and grassy area. Front Porch. Hallway Entry, Formal Dining Room & Living Room and the turning, two-landing staircase with an overlook rail lend to an elegant entry. Great Rm w/gas fireplace flows into ceramic tiled Breakfast Area and Large Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Garden Tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms and another bed/bonus room option.

