 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,000

Great two story home for anyone interested in investor or someone looking to build sweat-equity. Brick front. Large corner lot. The two-car garage has been converted to office space. Formal living room and dining room as well as a den (with fireplace) and a breakfast nook. HLA is going to be closer to 2800 sq ft after adding the finished garage. Professional measurement coming soon.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics