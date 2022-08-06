4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $350,486

New Construction 4 bedroom 3.5 bath Townhome with private guest suite/ walk in shower on the 1st floor ready for November estimated move in! Free washer/dryer/fridge! Door in suite leads to exterior patio! 2nd level has a spacious great room and deck is off the beautifully appointed kitchen. Upgraded cabinets, granite, SS appliances and much more! Quartz countertops in all 3 full baths. Third floor has primary suite and 2 other bedrooms. Blinds throughout. Warranty and Up to 3% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485/Oakdale close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and easy access to major highways! Other inventory available! Brand new community!