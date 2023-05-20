No investors. Primary residence only. The Harmony 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a unique and spacious floor plan which is filled with an abundance of recessed LEDs and natural lighting. Notable features are the 1st floor guest suite with a tiled shower in bath as well as private access to a sheltered patio. The second floor's contemporary open floor plan offers an extra large island in kitchen and outdoor living space on the deck. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, SS appliances, and flooring are some of the options that give this home it's "model" look. Our energy saving features offer convenience and can help on energy costs. Up to 6% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485 at Hwy 16, close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. We have a variety of quick move in homes ready now.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $351,540
