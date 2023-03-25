No investors. Primary residence only. The Harmony 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has a unique and spacious floor plan which is filled with an abundance of recessed LEDs and natural lighting. Notable features are the 1st floor guest suite with a tiled shower in bath as well as private access to a sheltered patio. The second floor's contemporary open floor plan offers an extra large island in kitchen and outdoor living space on the deck. Upgraded cabinets, countertops, SS appliances, and flooring are some of the options that give this home it's "model" look. Our energy saving features offer convenience and can help on energy costs. Blinds, washer, dryer and refrigerator included at no additional cost. Up to 6% in seller paid closing costs with our lender. Located off 485 at Hwy 16, close to Riverbend shopping center. 15 min or less to center city and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. We have a variety of quick move in homes ready now.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $352,482
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 5-11.
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
The future of the North Carolina Tar Heels next season is coming into focus after a flurry of announcements from players about their intention…
Here's a look at the 50 most competitive colleges in the United States, ranked according to acceptance rates.