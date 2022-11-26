Gorgeous four bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in the beautiful city of Charlotte, NC. Open floorplan with stainless steel appliance package, including smooth top range, OTR microwave & dishwasher. Granite countertops in kitchen with island. Also includes large size bonus/flex room downstairs, which could be used as an additional bedroom. Ceiling fan installed in primary bedroom with garden tub, separate shower and separate water closet with double walk-in closets. Close to basically all main attractions in the beautiful City of Charlotte. This is a wonderful home and will not last.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $355,997
