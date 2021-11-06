You will love this Cary end unit with the owner's suite on the main and over 200 SF of finished storage upstairs! This open floorplan includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room on the main level. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a gas range. The owner's bath has been upgraded with a double-bowl vanity and a tiled walk-in shower with seat. Beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas, and a rear covered porch allows you to enjoy the outdoors in any weather. The upstairs features a loft, three secondary bedrooms and a hall bath, along with 200+ SF of finished storage space. Ask about the Smart Home features included in this home! This convenient location offers easy access to I-77, 485, & 85 and is within walking distance to shopping and dining. Visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $362,400
