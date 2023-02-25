Grand Opening Prices and Incentives will not last! Up to 3% of Seller Contribution for buyer to use towards rate buy downs or closing cost if preferred lender is used. This home will be completed in March 2023! Grand Opening Special - Free 2" Blinds! All desired updates are included in the price! This home has a Spacious foyer and leads to the adjoining Kitchen, Dining and Family Room with lots of easy-flow living space. Convenient 2nd floor laundry room near the bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling and huge walk-in closet in the Master Suite. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main level. Luxury Vinyl Tile in laundry room and full bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. Large modern Kitchens have Granite counters, Stainless Appliances and Subway Tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. Please ask about the incentives being offered when using a preferred lender. Photos are representative photos of the same floorplan.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $365,602
