Up to $12,500 in closing costs ($10k seller + $2500 preferred lender)! This NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will be ready late-July. Storage at every turn, starting with the oversized garage with storage nook. Beautiful LVP & white soft-close shaker cabinetry in the entire house. Kitchen has quartz & stainless steel appliances. Upper cabinets are 36" tall & the island provides great space for prepping meals & congregating. Nestled behind the kitchen is a HUGE walk in pantry, drop zone, half bath & an office! Laundry room has built-in cabinetry & recessed dryer vent. All bedrooms have walk-in closets, full bathrooms have quartz countertops, white shaker soft-close cabinets & double sinks. Home will have a deck for usable outdoor space overlooking the .42 lot that backs onto undisturbed land with the back part of the lot in a buffer & flood but the home is not located in them. Under Construction-use caution. Built by Red Cedar Homes